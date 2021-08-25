Hong Kong stocks end down

UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Shares edged slightly lower in Hong Kong on Wednesday as profit-taking kicked in following a healthy two-day rally of around three percent.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 percent, or 33.97 points, to 25,693.95.

But the Shanghai Composite added 0.74 percent, or 25.91 points, to 3,540.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.46 percent, or 11.24 points, to 2,475.09.

