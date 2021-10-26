Hong Kong stocks end down 26th Oct, 2021

UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks finished lower on Tuesday with investors worried about the economic impact of a fresh Covid outbreak in China that has forced officials to lockdown millions to prevent its spread.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.36 percent, or 93.76 points, to 26,038.27.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 percent, or 12.22 points, to 3,597.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.36 percent, or 8.83 points, to 2,424.39.

