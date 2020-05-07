UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Down

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:37 PM

Hong Kong stocks end down

Hong Kong shares finished with losses Thursday as concerns about the hit to the global economy began to emerge, overshadowing hopes for the lifting of lockdown measures in several countries

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished with losses Thursday as concerns about the hit to the global economy began to emerge, overshadowing hopes for the lifting of lockdown measures in several countries.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.65 percent, or 156.85 points, to 23,980.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.23 percent, or 6.62 points, to 2,871.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.12 percent, or 2.07 points, to 1,790.38.

