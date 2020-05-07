Hong Kong stocks end down

Hong Kong shares finished with losses Thursday as concerns about the hit to the global economy began to emerge, overshadowing hopes for the lifting of lockdown measures in several countries

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.65 percent, or 156.85 points, to 23,980.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.23 percent, or 6.62 points, to 2,871.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.12 percent, or 2.07 points, to 1,790.38.