Hong Kong Stocks End Down After Four-day Rally 21 June 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares fell on Friday after a four-day rally, while traders turn their attention to next week's high-stakes meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

27 percent, or 76.72 points, to 28,473.71.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.50 percent, or 14.86 points, to 3,001.98 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.34 percent, or 20.84 points, to 1,577.44.

