Hong Kong stocks end down after rally

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with deep losses following a healthy four-day rally, though mainland Chinese shares extended their latest advances.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.38 percent, or 363.

50 points, to 25,975.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.37 percent, or 12.46 points, to 3,345.34 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.71 percent, or 36.35 points, to 2,157.94.