Hong Kong stocks end down on 12th Oct, 2021

Hong Kong stocks closed with losses Tuesday following three days of healthy gains and with investors growing worried about surging inflation and a global energy crunch

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed with losses Tuesday following three days of healthy gains and with investors growing worried about surging inflation and a global energy crunch.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.

43 percent, or 362.50 points, to 24,962.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.25 percent, or 44.77 points, to 3,546.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 1.65 percent, or 39.64 points, to 2,363.81.