UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End Flat On 1st Sep 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:49 PM

Hong Kong stocks end flat on 1st sep 2020

Hong Kong shares ended virtually unchanged Tuesday as investors await the release of US jobs data later in the week, while mainland Chinese markets were lifted by data showing an uptick in China's factory activity

Hong Kong, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended virtually unchanged Tuesday as investors await the release of US jobs data later in the week, while mainland Chinese markets were lifted by data showing an uptick in China's factory activity.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 7.80 points to 25,184.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 percent, or 14.93 points, to 3,410.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.67 percent, or 15.36 points, to 2,310.85.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Market Jobs

Recent Stories

Poland Determines Total of Desired War Reparations ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Raises Export Tariffs on Oil, Petroleum Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Moldova's Dodon Invites Int'l Partners to Send Obs ..

2 minutes ago

Malir DEO issues circular to reopen schools, Sindh ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Remains Ready to Facilitate US-Iran Direct ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam's phone export down 5.5 pct in 8 months

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.