Hong Kong stocks end flat on 1st sep 2020

Hong Kong, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended virtually unchanged Tuesday as investors await the release of US jobs data later in the week, while mainland Chinese markets were lifted by data showing an uptick in China's factory activity.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 7.80 points to 25,184.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 percent, or 14.93 points, to 3,410.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.67 percent, or 15.36 points, to 2,310.85.