Hong Kong Stocks End Higher 22nd Dec, 2021
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:43 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday on the front foot, extending the previous day's gains on bargain buying and in line with broad advances across Asia, though Covid concerns continue to keep a check on sentiment.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.57 percent, or 131.00 points, to 23,102.33.
The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.51 points, to 3,622.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.64 percent, or 15.97 points, to 2,520.30.