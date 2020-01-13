Hong Kong stocks end higher

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Shares in Hong Kong rose more than one percent Monday, kicking off the week on a positive note as investors focus on the planned signing of the mini China-US trade deal.

The Hang Seng index climbed 1.

11 percent, or 316.74 points, to close at 28,954.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.75 percent, or 23.28 points, to 3,115.57 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 1.36 percent, or 24.47 points, to 1,822.35.