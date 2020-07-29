UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed on a positive note Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day, while investors are also keeping tabs on talks on a new US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

45 percent, or 110.38 points, to 24,883.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.06 percent, or 66.59 points, to 3,294.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 2.90 percent, or 63.11 points to 2,236.95.

