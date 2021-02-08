Hong Kong stocks end higher on 08 feb 20201

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Monday slightly higher, in line with an Asia-wide rally following a record lead from Wall Street, fuelled by US stimulus hopes and optimism over slowing infection rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.11 percent, or 30.79 points, to 29,319.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.03 percent, or 36.11 points, to 3,532.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.21 percent, or 28.26 points, to 2,360.78.