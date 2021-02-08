UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Higher On 08 Feb 20201

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:51 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed Monday slightly higher, in line with an Asia-wide rally following a record lead from Wall Street, fuelled by US stimulus hopes and optimism over slowing infection rates

The Hang Seng Index added 0.11 percent, or 30.79 points, to 29,319.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.03 percent, or 36.11 points, to 3,532.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.21 percent, or 28.26 points, to 2,360.78.

