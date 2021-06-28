Hong Kong stocks end lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday, in line with broad losses across Asia following last week's rally, with the day's trade curtailed owing to heavy storms that canned the morning session.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.07 percent, or 19.92 points, to 29,268.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.19 points to 3,606.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.88 percent, or 21.58 points, to 2,463.66.