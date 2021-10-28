Hong Kong stocks end lower 28th Oct, 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell Thursday, in line with losses across Asia, on growing inflation fears and as traders keep a wary eye on a spike in Covid infections in China that has forced authorities to impose fresh containment measures

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell Thursday, in line with losses across Asia, on growing inflation fears and as traders keep a wary eye on a spike in Covid infections in China that has forced authorities to impose fresh containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.28 percent, or 73.01 points, to 25,555.73.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.23 percent, or 43.89 points, to 3,518.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.47 percent, or 35.27 points, to 2,362.24.