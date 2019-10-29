UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Lower 29 October 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:08 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell Tuesday with technology firms hit by profit taking after the previous day's strong rally, while energy companies dropped with oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

39 percent, or 104.50 points, to 26,786.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.87 percent, or 25.87 points, to 2,954.18 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.94 percent, or 15.56 points, to 1,642.68.

