Hong Kong Stocks End Lower

Hong Kong stocks finished with losses Wednesday as investors fret over a second wave of virus infections while countries begin to ease up on their lockdown measures

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with losses Wednesday as investors fret over a second wave of virus infections while countries begin to ease up on their lockdown measures.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

27 percent, or 65.38 points, to 24,180.30.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 percent, or 6.49 points, to 2,898.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.67 percent, or 12.12 points, to 1,822.85.

