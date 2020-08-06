Hong Kong stocks end lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday following recent gains and on concerns about China-US tensions, while investors are keeping a wary eye on US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

69 percent, or 171.96 points, to 24,930.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.26 percent, or 8.90 points, to 3,386.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.62 percent, or 14.41 points to 2,304.52.