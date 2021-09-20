Hong Kong stocks end more than 3% down

Hong Kong stocks plunged Monday on concerns about contagion from the potential collapse of troubled property giant China Evergrande, with real estate firms taking the brunt of the selling

Hong Kong, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks plunged Monday on concerns about contagion from the potential collapse of troubled property giant China Evergrande, with real estate firms taking the brunt of the selling.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 3.30 percent, or 821.62 points, to 24,099.14.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.