Hong Kong Stocks End More Than 3% Down

6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:45 PM

Hong Kong stocks plunged Monday on concerns about contagion from the potential collapse of troubled property giant China Evergrande, with real estate firms taking the brunt of the selling

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 3.30 percent, or 821.62 points, to 24,099.14.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

