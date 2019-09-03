Hong Kong Stocks End Morning Down 03 September 2019
Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:20 AM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Hong Kong shares were down at the break on Tuesday, with investors fretting over the uncertain outlook for China-US trade talks.
The Hang Seng Index 0.10 percent, or 24.85 points, to 25,601.70 by lunch.