Hong Kong Stocks End Morning Down 03 September 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks end morning down 03 September 2019

Hong Kong shares were down at the break on Tuesday, with investors fretting over the uncertain outlook for China-US trade talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Hong Kong shares were down at the break on Tuesday, with investors fretting over the uncertain outlook for China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index 0.10 percent, or 24.85 points, to 25,601.70 by lunch.

