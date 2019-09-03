Hong Kong stocks end morning down 03 September 2019

Hong Kong shares were down at the break on Tuesday, with investors fretting over the uncertain outlook for China-US trade talks

The Hang Seng Index 0.10 percent, or 24.85 points, to 25,601.70 by lunch.