(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied Thursday morning, in line with most Asian markets and following a record on Wall Street, as US price data soothed concerns about a surge in inflation caused by the expected global recovery this year.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.60 percent, or 463.71 points, to 29,371.23.

dan/rbu