Hong Kong, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Friday's morning session in the red following another rout on Wall Street, though earlier steep losses were pared by bargain-buying.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.28 percent, or 81.39 points, to 29,155.40.