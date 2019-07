(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one percent Monday morning as investors welcomed the resumption of China-US trade talks, while they brushed off violent protests that hit the city overnight.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.35 percent, or 386.57 points, to 28,929.19 by the break.