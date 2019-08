(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares rose Thursday morning on bargain-hunting after a week of losses due to fears over the intensifying US-China trade war.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.67 percent, or 173.38 points, to 26,170.41 by the break.