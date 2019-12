(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one percent in the morning session Tuesday, extending a global rally after Wall Street posted another record following the China-US trade deal.

The Hang Seng index jumped 1.12 percent, or 307.08 points, to 27,815.17 by the break.