Hong Kong Stocks End Morning With Deep Losses
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:46 AM
Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's morning session sharply lower, in line with a rout across Asia, on coronavirus fears, while energy firms were battered by a crash in oil prices
The Hang Seng Index dived 3.
50 percent, or 916.12 points, to 25,230.55 by the break.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.41 percent, or 73.22 points, to 2,961.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 2.43 percent, or 46.46 points, to 1,868.71.