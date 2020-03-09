UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End Morning With Deep Losses

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:46 AM

Hong Kong stocks end morning with deep losses

Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's morning session sharply lower, in line with a rout across Asia, on coronavirus fears, while energy firms were battered by a crash in oil prices

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's morning session sharply lower, in line with a rout across Asia, on coronavirus fears, while energy firms were battered by a crash in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index dived 3.

50 percent, or 916.12 points, to 25,230.55 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.41 percent, or 73.22 points, to 2,961.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 2.43 percent, or 46.46 points, to 1,868.71.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Oil Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates introduces generous waiver policy enablin ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan’s stock market crashes amid confusion a ..

8 minutes ago

Dunk’s record 12 sixes set Lahore’s win over K ..

9 minutes ago

Markets plunge, Italy locked down as virus spreads ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Press: Reading challenge is way to knowledge

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 March 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.