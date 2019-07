(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks headed into the break Monday on a positive note as data showing another slowdown in Chinese economic growth fuelled speculation the government would introduce fresh stimulus measures.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.22 percent, or 61.23 points, to 28,532.85 by the break.