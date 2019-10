(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday morning on a negative note following a plunge on Wall Street in response to weak US data, while traders were also spooked by fresh violence during a pro-democracy protest.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.27 percent, or 69.94 points, to 26,022.33 by the lunch break.