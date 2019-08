Hong Kong, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares were down Friday morning with investors taking a step back after a rally on Wall Street as anxieties over the escalating US-China trade war refused to abate.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.18 percent, or 47.20 points, to 26,073.57 by the break.