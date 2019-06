Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks on Thursday morning extended the previous days hefty losses fuelled by nervousness after violent protests hit the city, while investors are also keeping a cautious eye on the China-US trade row.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.86 percent, or 235.47 points, to 27,072.99 by the break.