Hong Kong Stocks End On A High 06 April 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:06 PM

Hong Kong stocks ended Monday with healthy gains, lifted by signs that new infections of coronavirus are slowing in some of the worst-hit countries, while energy firms were boosted by last week's surge in oil prices

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Monday with healthy gains, lifted by signs that new infections of coronavirus are slowing in some of the worst-hit countries, while energy firms were boosted by last week's surge in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.21 percent, or 513.01 points, to 23,749.12.

