Hong Kong stocks end on another high

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's rout and traders kept tabs on developments in US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng rose 1.23 percent, or 355.84 points, to 29,248.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.81 percent, or 28.40 points, to 3,533.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 1.66 percent, or 39.25 points, to 2,401.65.