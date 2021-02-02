UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End On Another High

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:35 PM

Hong Kong stocks end on another high

Hong Kong stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's rout and traders kept tabs on developments in US stimulus talks

Hong Kong stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's rout and traders kept tabs on developments in US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng rose 1.23 percent, or 355.84 points, to 29,248.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.81 percent, or 28.40 points, to 3,533.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 1.66 percent, or 39.25 points, to 2,401.65.

