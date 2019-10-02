Hong Kong Stocks End On Negative Note 02 October 2019
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:50 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed lower Wednesday, tracking a steep sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by weak US factory data, while traders were also spooked by another day of violent demonstrations across the city.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.19 percent, or 49.58 points, to 26,042.69.