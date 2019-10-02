UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End On Negative Note 02 October 2019

Hong Kong stocks end on negative note 02 October 2019

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed lower Wednesday, tracking a steep sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by weak US factory data, while traders were also spooked by another day of violent demonstrations across the city.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.19 percent, or 49.58 points, to 26,042.69.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday.

