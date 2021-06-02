Hong Kong stocks end on negative note

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong stocks closed Wednesday with losses following a recent run of gains and after a tepid lead from Wall Street, with investors keeping their focus on the release of US jobs data later in the week

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Wednesday with losses following a recent run of gains and after a tepid lead from Wall Street, with investors keeping their focus on the release of US jobs data later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.58 percent, or 170.38 points, to 29,297.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.76 percent, or 27.58 points, to 3,597.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.18 percent, or 28.68 points, to 2,400.90.