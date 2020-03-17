Hong Kong stocks end on positive note

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Tuesday following the previous day's steep losses but traders continue to fret over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended higher on Tuesday following the previous day's steep losses but traders continue to fret over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.

87 percent, or 200.16 points, to 23,263.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 percent, or 9.61 points, to 2,779.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.43 percent, or 7.28 points, to 1,704.74.