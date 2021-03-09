UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End On Positive Note 9 March 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:48 PM

Hong Kong stocks end on positive note 9 march 2021

Hong Kong stocks finished higher Tuesday following a sharp sell-off the day before, though investors remained on edge about the prospect of a global economic recovery fuelling inflation and leading to a hike in interest rates

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished higher Tuesday following a sharp sell-off the day before, though investors remained on edge about the prospect of a global economic recovery fuelling inflation and leading to a hike in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.81 percent, or 232.40 points, to 28,773.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.82 percent, or 62.12 points, to 3,359.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.84 percent, or 63.17 points, to 2,160.91.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

AMAN-21-The message resonates

15 minutes ago

Medal Award Ceremony of National Sailing champions ..

17 minutes ago

Legendary folk singer 'Pathanay Khan' remembered

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

3 minutes ago

Phase 2 Trial Results of India's 1st COVID Vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

European Parliament waives immunity of three Catal ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.