Hong Kong stocks end on positive note 9 march 2021

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished higher Tuesday following a sharp sell-off the day before, though investors remained on edge about the prospect of a global economic recovery fuelling inflation and leading to a hike in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.81 percent, or 232.40 points, to 28,773.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.82 percent, or 62.12 points, to 3,359.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.84 percent, or 63.17 points, to 2,160.91.