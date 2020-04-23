Hong Kong stocks end on positive note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed higher Thursday, in line with gains across Asia and on Wall Street as oil prices extended their rally, though concerns over the economic outlook continue to cloud investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.35 percent, or 83.96 points, to 23,977.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 percent, or 5.48 points, to 2,838.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.50 percent, or 8.77 points, to 1,763.03.