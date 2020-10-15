UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Sharply Down

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

Hong Kong stocks end sharply down

Hong Kong stocks tumbled Thursday in line with a sell-off across Asia and Europe, owing to concerns about rising virus cases and a stalement in US stimulus talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled Thursday in line with a sell-off across Asia and Europe, owing to concerns about rising virus cases and a stalement in US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.

06 percent, or 508.55 points, to 24,158.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.26 percent, or 484.21 points, to 3,332.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.70 percent, or 16.01 points to 2,274.39.

dan/fox

