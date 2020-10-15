Hong Kong stocks end sharply down

Hong Kong stocks tumbled Thursday in line with a sell-off across Asia and Europe, owing to concerns about rising virus cases and a stalement in US stimulus talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 )

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.

06 percent, or 508.55 points, to 24,158.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.26 percent, or 484.21 points, to 3,332.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.70 percent, or 16.01 points to 2,274.39.

