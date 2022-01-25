Hong Kong stocks end sharply down

Hong Kong shares closed with more deep losses Tuesday as investors grow increasingly concerned about the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates, while geopolitical fears are rising owing to Russia's troop build-up on the Ukrainian border

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with more deep losses Tuesday as investors grow increasingly concerned about the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates, while geopolitical fears are rising owing to Russia's troop build-up on the Ukrainian border.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.67 percent, or 412.85 points, to 24,243.61.

The Shanghai Composite Index dived 2.58 percent, or 91.04 points, to 3,433.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 3.31 percent, or 79.18 points, to 2,313.06.