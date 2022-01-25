UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks End Sharply Down

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 02:37 PM

Hong Kong stocks end sharply down

Hong Kong shares closed with more deep losses Tuesday as investors grow increasingly concerned about the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates, while geopolitical fears are rising owing to Russia's troop build-up on the Ukrainian border

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with more deep losses Tuesday as investors grow increasingly concerned about the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates, while geopolitical fears are rising owing to Russia's troop build-up on the Ukrainian border.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.67 percent, or 412.85 points, to 24,243.61.

The Shanghai Composite Index dived 2.58 percent, or 91.04 points, to 3,433.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 3.31 percent, or 79.18 points, to 2,313.06.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Russia China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Border

Recent Stories

Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Business ..

Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Businesspeople on Wednesday - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Court awards death in dual murder case

Court awards death in dual murder case

3 minutes ago
 NAB recovers huge amount from former Municipal Com ..

NAB recovers huge amount from former Municipal Commissioner Korangi Masroor Memo ..

3 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 17,677 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 17,677 new COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago
 Cash prizes awarded to five police officers in Pri ..

Cash prizes awarded to five police officers in Priyantha Kumara case

14 minutes ago
 Govt determines to provide conducive environment f ..

Govt determines to provide conducive environment for business community: Preside ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.