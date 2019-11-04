UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End Sharply Higher 04 November 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 02:07 PM

Hong Kong stocks end sharply higher 04 November 2019

Hong Kong stocks started the week with stiff gains Monday, following a strong US jobs report, with buying also supported by optimism over the China-US trade talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started the week with stiff gains Monday, following a strong US jobs report, with buying also supported by optimism over the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.

65 percent, or 446.54 points, to 27,547.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.58 percent, or 17.29 points, to 2,975.49 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.59 percent, or 9.70 points, to 1,646.70.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohammad Taha’s four wickets inspire Sindh to vi ..

8 minutes ago

Senior leadership of PML-N, PPP refuses to join JU ..

10 minutes ago

Roads blocked as Lebanon protesters battle on

1 minute ago

Over 6.097 mln cotton bales arrived in local marke ..

2 minutes ago

Sixth-round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins on Monda ..

22 minutes ago

Philippines' Cebu Pacific places $4.8 bn Airbus or ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.