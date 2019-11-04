Hong Kong stocks end sharply higher 04 November 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started the week with stiff gains Monday, following a strong US jobs report, with buying also supported by optimism over the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.

65 percent, or 446.54 points, to 27,547.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.58 percent, or 17.29 points, to 2,975.49 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.59 percent, or 9.70 points, to 1,646.70.