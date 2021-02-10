Hong Kong stocks end sharply higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed on a strong note Wednesday, building on a recent rally fuelled by hopes for an easing of containment measures as coronavirus infection rates slow and vaccines are rolled out.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.91 percent, or 562.53 points, to 30,038.72.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.43 percent, or 51.60 points, to 3,655.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.75 percent, or 42.30 points, to 2,460.54.