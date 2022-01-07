UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks End Sharply Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong stocks end sharply higher

Hong Kong, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed the first, volatile, week of the new year on a positive note Friday as traders shrugged off worries about a fresh outbreak in the city and the prospect of higher US interest rates, with tech firms enjoying some healthy bargain-buying.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.82 percent, or 420.52 points, to 23,493.38 -- leaving it 0.41 percent up for the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.18 percent, or 6.54 points, to 3,579.54, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.15 percent, or 28.51 points, to 2,452.82.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador ..

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotenti ..

4 minutes ago
 Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May ..

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May 15, Senate told

18 minutes ago
 Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in K ..

Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in Kazakhstan's Almaty

9 minutes ago
 India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago
 Two arrested for decanting gas

Two arrested for decanting gas

10 minutes ago
 China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bl ..

China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bln USD: report

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.