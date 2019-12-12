UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Sharply Higher

Thu 12th December 2019

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged more than one percent Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it would leave interest rate unchanged next year, while investors are keeping tabs on the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng index climbed 1.31 percent, or 348.71 points, to 26,994.14.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.30 percent, or 8.72 points, to 2,915.70 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.19 percent, or 3.17 points, to 1,636.33.

