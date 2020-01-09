Hong Kong stocks end sharply higher

Hong Kong shares ended more than one percent higher Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street as investors cheered easing tensions between the US and Iran

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended more than one percent higher Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street as investors cheered easing tensions between the US and Iran.

The Hang Seng index was jumped 1.

68 percent, or 473.08 points, to finish at 28,561.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.91 percent, or 27.98 points, to 3,094.88 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.76 percent, or 31.06 points, to 1,800.64.