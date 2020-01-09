UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End Sharply Higher

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:43 PM

Hong Kong stocks end sharply higher

Hong Kong shares ended more than one percent higher Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street as investors cheered easing tensions between the US and Iran

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended more than one percent higher Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street as investors cheered easing tensions between the US and Iran.

The Hang Seng index was jumped 1.

68 percent, or 473.08 points, to finish at 28,561.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.91 percent, or 27.98 points, to 3,094.88 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.76 percent, or 31.06 points, to 1,800.64.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Iran China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From

Recent Stories

“Plea Bargain, becoming approver and long detent ..

8 minutes ago

Maas Praises Trump's Statement on Iran as Contribu ..

51 seconds ago

'Prevailing situation in Middle East, matter of co ..

54 seconds ago

At Least 19 Killed, 24 Injured in Bus Accident in ..

56 seconds ago

Parliamentarians laud govt stance for de-escalatio ..

5 minutes ago

Around 10.48 mln emigrants in middle east

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.