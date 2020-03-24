UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Sharply Higher

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:49 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance, after the Federal Reserve announced a huge bond-buying package aimed at providing support to the US economy during the coronavirus crisis.

The Hang Seng Index added 4.46 percent, or 967.36 points, to close at 22,663.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.34 percent, or 62.27 points, to 2,722.44 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 2.10 percent, or 34.34 points, to 1,666.22.

