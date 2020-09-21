UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Sharply Lower

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares tumbled Monday on concerns about fresh coronavirus spikes that are forcing governments to reimpose economy-damaging containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.

06 percent, or 504.72 points, to 23,950.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.63 percent, or 21.15 points, to 3,316.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.52 percent, or 11.61 points, to 2,208.30.

