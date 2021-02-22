Hong Kong stocks end sharply lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with big losses Monday, extending last week's losses as concerns about high valuations and inflation trumped optimism over the rollout of vaccines.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.

06 percent, or 324.90 points, to 30,319.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.45 percent, or 53.72 points, to 3,642.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.11 percent, or 51.99 points, to 2,416.67.