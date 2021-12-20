UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks End Sharply Lower 20th Dec, 2021

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 02:06 PM

Hong Kong stocks end sharply lower 20th Dec, 2021

Hong Kong stocks extended losses Friday on growing concerns about the Omicron Covid variant and Democratic senator Joe Manchin's refusal to support Joe Biden's huge social spending bill dealt a severe blow to the president's economic agenda

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks extended losses Friday on growing concerns about the Omicron Covid variant and Democratic senator Joe Manchin's refusal to support Joe Biden's huge social spending bill dealt a severe blow to the president's economic agenda.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.93 percent, or 447.77 points, to 22,744.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.07 percent, or 38.76 points, to 3,593.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.77 percent, or 44.74 points, to 2,478.42.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Sale of Christmas trees surges in city

Sale of Christmas trees surges in city

24 seconds ago
 Spanish Oil Firm Repsol to Sell Stakes to Russian ..

Spanish Oil Firm Repsol to Sell Stakes to Russian Partner Gazprom Neft - Reports

26 seconds ago
 Brussels Airlines Cancel 50% of Flights as Strike ..

Brussels Airlines Cancel 50% of Flights as Strike Action Begins - Reports

28 seconds ago
 Book on 100 personalities from Pakistan Movement l ..

Book on 100 personalities from Pakistan Movement launched

31 seconds ago
 JUIF's Irfanullah wins Tehsil Wazir Bannu

JUIF's Irfanullah wins Tehsil Wazir Bannu

4 minutes ago
 Economic, political troubles ahead for Chile's lef ..

Economic, political troubles ahead for Chile's leftist president-elect

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.