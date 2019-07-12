Hong Kong stocks end week on a positive note

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Friday with a small gain, in line with an Asia-wide advance on expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at the end of the month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

14 percent, or 39.82 points, to 28,471.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 percent, or 12.79 points, to 2,930.55 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.51 percent, or 7.84 points, to 1,556.77.