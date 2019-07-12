UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Week On A Positive Note

Hong Kong stocks end week on a positive note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Friday with a small gain, in line with an Asia-wide advance on expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at the end of the month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

14 percent, or 39.82 points, to 28,471.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44 percent, or 12.79 points, to 2,930.55 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.51 percent, or 7.84 points, to 1,556.77.

