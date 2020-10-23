Hong Kong stocks end week on positive note

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Friday with gains as traders keep tabs on US stimulus talks, while the last presidential debate appeared to do little to upset broad expectations that Joe Biden will win next month's election.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.54 percent, or 132.65 points, to 24,918.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.04 percent, or 34.50 points, to 3,278.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.90 percent, or 42.68 points, to 2,200.56.

