Hong Kong Stocks End Week With A Gain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong stocks end week with a gain

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Friday with gains but traders pared an earlier rally on worries about a lack of progress in US stimulus talks and stuttering post-Brexit trade negotiations.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

36 percent, or 95.28 points, to 26,505.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.77 percent, or 26.08 points, to 3,347.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.31 percent, or 29.49 points, to 2,223.94.

dan/rma

