Hong Kong stocks end week with another loss

Hong Kong stocks finished lower Friday, in line with an Asia-wide retreat following a rout on Wall Street fuelled by worries over the global economic recovery and signs of a new wave of US infections

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 )

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.73 percent, or 178.77 points, to 24,301.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, inching down 1.16 points to 2,919.74 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.29 percent, or 5.40 points to 1,870.70.