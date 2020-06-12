UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Week With Another Loss

Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:54 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished lower Friday, in line with an Asia-wide retreat following a rout on Wall Street fuelled by worries over the global economic recovery and signs of a new wave of US infections.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.73 percent, or 178.77 points, to 24,301.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, inching down 1.16 points to 2,919.74 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.29 percent, or 5.40 points to 1,870.70.

